DVD 2026: British Army’s Ajax back in the hands of users as part of a gradual return

General Dynamics Land Systems UK (GDLS-UK) is returning Ajax tracked vehicles to the British Army having implemented a number of changes to deal with issues related to vehicle operation; but the company is keeping a close eye on how the return occurs.

A GDLS-UK official told Shephard at Defence Vehicle Dynamics (DVD) 2026 at UTAC Millbrook that the company was working “hand in glove with the army to make sure the return of soldiers to the vehicles is cautious and considered”.

The official said: “We have field service representatives on the ground working with [the army] just to make sure any questions