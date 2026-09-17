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DVD 2026: British Army’s Ajax back in the hands of users as part of a gradual return

17th September 2026 - 10:18 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Millbrook, UK

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Several variants of the Ajax family of vehicles were on display at DVD. (Photo: author)

The introduction of Ajax vehicles into British Army service was stopped after operator health issues were reported during an exercise, but manufacturer General Dynamics Land Systems UK believes work over the past 10 months has dealt with the problems.

General Dynamics Land Systems UK (GDLS-UK) is returning Ajax tracked vehicles to the British Army having implemented a number of changes to deal with issues related to vehicle operation; but the company is keeping a close eye on how the return occurs.

A GDLS-UK official told Shephard at Defence Vehicle Dynamics (DVD) 2026 at UTAC Millbrook that the company was working “hand in glove with the army to make sure the return of soldiers to the vehicles is cautious and considered”.

The official said: “We have field service representatives on the ground working with [the army] just to make sure any questions

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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