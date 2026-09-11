Europe commits to long-range fires but countries move in different directions

The war in Ukraine has seen countries accelerating efforts to improve or create long-range artillery fires capabilities for their forces, particularly in Europe and even more specifically on NATO’s eastern flank.

Aside from the recognition of the need to reach far, there is also a belief that there is a kill zone between opposing forces that is ruled by uncrewed systems.

European countries are responding to this demand in different ways. Croatia and Sweden have committed to K239 Chunmoo rocket systems and High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) weapons respectively. MBDA-Safran’s Thundart, meanwhile, has been selected for a French