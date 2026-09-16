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India’s rotary-wing capability gap grows as IMRH programme delays persist

16th September 2026 - 10:27 GMT | by Neelam Mathews in New Delhi, India

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India is set to receive 24 MH-60Rs customised to the country’s requirements. (Photo: Press Information Bureau India)

With IMRH and DBMRH potentially years from service, India faces a widening rotary-wing capability gap that could drive further foreign purchases even as HAL and Safran build the foundations of an indigenous successor.

India’s military is feeling the pain of the in-limbo air force and army Indian Multi‑Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval variant, the Deck‑Based Multi‑Role Helicopter (DBMRH) programme tasked to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) in 2017 for full design and development. 

While the preliminary IMRH design phase is claimed by HAL to be almost complete using internal funds, the roughly US$1.4 billion prototyping project is awaiting Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approval, which is expected at the end of this year or early next year.

The delay has put the brakes on India’s urgently required replacement for ageing Mi‑17/Mi‑17V5s and Sea Kings,

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Neelam Mathews

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Neelam Mathews

Neelam Mathews was born in India and completed her education in London.

She has written for …

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