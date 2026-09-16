India’s rotary-wing capability gap grows as IMRH programme delays persist
India’s military is feeling the pain of the in-limbo air force and army Indian Multi‑Role Helicopter (IMRH) and its naval variant, the Deck‑Based Multi‑Role Helicopter (DBMRH) programme tasked to Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) in 2017 for full design and development.
While the preliminary IMRH design phase is claimed by HAL to be almost complete using internal funds, the roughly US$1.4 billion prototyping project is awaiting Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approval, which is expected at the end of this year or early next year.
The delay has put the brakes on India’s urgently required replacement for ageing Mi‑17/Mi‑17V5s and Sea Kings,
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