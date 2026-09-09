More bidders move onto starting grid for British Army Land Rover replacement programme
Competition to replace the British Army’s ageing Land Rover and Pinzgauer fleets is intensifying, with at least seven prospective bidders set to showcase vehicles at Defence Vehicle Dynamics (DVD) 2026 at UTAC Millbrook. A succession of announcements over the past two months has sharpened the contest, giving industry a clearer view of the competing platforms and partnerships.
All seven are expected to put demonstration vehicles on the test track, while some will also display variants targeting the nine vehicle types anticipated under the requirement.
The Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) segment of the Land Mobility Programme (LMP) is expected
Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®
A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.
More from Land Warfare
-
Europe commits to long-range fires but countries move in different directions
Sweden, Croatia and France are pursuing different rocket artillery solutions as European armies seek greater reach, survivability and industrial resilience.
-
Polaris expands Arctic mobility offering as US military orders grow
The Military 850 Voyageur 155 Crossover has secured orders from the US Army, Air Force and Marine Corps, addressing demand for agile Arctic mobility with passenger, cargo and towing capacity.
-
Northrop Grumman pushing ahead with smaller Integrated Battle Command System
Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Battle Command System is in service with Polish forces and is being introduced to US forces, with further development underway on the original platform as well as a smaller, more mobile system.
-
UK’s ground-based air defence effort remains in assessment phase after third industry day
The UK’s plan to introduce a new air defence capability into the British Army will cover short and medium-range defence as well as counter-uncrewed aerial system systems. Timelines are not yet laid out but industry is making plans.
-
K9 Thunder gains momentum across three key international markets
Recent activity across Australia, Norway and the US highlights Hanwha Defense’s expanding presence in a self-propelled artillery market reshaped by the demands of modern warfare.