More bidders move onto starting grid for British Army Land Rover replacement programme

Competition to replace the British Army’s ageing Land Rover and Pinzgauer fleets is intensifying, with at least seven prospective bidders set to showcase vehicles at Defence Vehicle Dynamics (DVD) 2026 at UTAC Millbrook. A succession of announcements over the past two months has sharpened the contest, giving industry a clearer view of the competing platforms and partnerships.

All seven are expected to put demonstration vehicles on the test track, while some will also display variants targeting the nine vehicle types anticipated under the requirement.

The Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) segment of the Land Mobility Programme (LMP) is expected