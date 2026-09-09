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More bidders move onto starting grid for British Army Land Rover replacement programme

9th September 2026 - 09:25 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

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Fering said its Pioneer can offer 7,000km of independent mobility. (Photo: Fering)

The Light Mobility Vehicle segment of the UK’s Land Mobility Programme for the British Army may actually be about to make progress, or at least likely bidders seem to think so. Shephard spoke with several contenders who revealed their views on how the army should replace the ageing fleet.

Competition to replace the British Army’s ageing Land Rover and Pinzgauer fleets is intensifying, with at least seven prospective bidders set to showcase vehicles at Defence Vehicle Dynamics (DVD) 2026 at UTAC Millbrook. A succession of announcements over the past two months has sharpened the contest, giving industry a clearer view of the competing platforms and partnerships.

All seven are expected to put demonstration vehicles on the test track, while some will also display variants targeting the nine vehicle types anticipated under the requirement.

The Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) segment of the Land Mobility Programme (LMP) is expected

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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