Northrop Grumman pushing ahead with smaller Integrated Battle Command System
Northrop Grumman is looking to improve the artificial intelligence (AI) aspects of its Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) and has already conducted work to create a smaller version called IBCS Adaptive Framework.
The company has outlined a future pathway for the system in light of increased attention on air defence battle management systems and, according to Northrop Grumman, interest in IBCS from 20 countries.
IBCS connects sensors and effectors not originally designed to work together into one C2 system, providing an expanded view of the battlespace as well as decision-making support on which systems and weapons to use.
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