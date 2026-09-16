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Germany air focus: Europe’s leading near-term air market targets domestic industry

16th September 2026 - 16:46 GMT | by Rebecca Cory, Matty Todhunter in London, UK

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Germany’s $8.8 billion acquisition of F-35s includes domestic industrial participation, such as fuselage production in Germany. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

Between 2026 and 2032, almost a quarter of EU aircraft spending is expected to come from Germany. While crewed programmes seek modernisation and replacement, uncrewed opportunities look to introduce entirely new capabilities, with both highlighting sovereignty and domestic production.

The German crewed and uncrewed air market is estimated to be worth US$73.90 billion, according to research from Shephard‘s Defence Insight. This outlay accounts for 13.2% of all European air spending and makes Germany the second-most valuable market, behind the UK.

However, Germany’s spending is forecast to be more immediate than that of its European counterparts. The country is forecast to spend $32.90 billion between 2026 and 2032, accounting for 14.7% of all European and Turkish spending over the period, which is higher than any other nation. In other terms, for every $6.80 spent on aircraft across these nations as a whole, $1 is spent by

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Rebecca Cory

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Rebecca Cory

Rebecca Cory is a crewed air analyst for Shephard’s Defence Insight team

A Boston native, Rebecca …

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Matty Todhunter

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Matty Todhunter

Matty Todhunter is the Air Desk Lead & Senior UAV Analyst for Defence Insight. He won …

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