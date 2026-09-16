Germany air focus: Europe’s leading near-term air market targets domestic industry
The German crewed and uncrewed air market is estimated to be worth US$73.90 billion, according to research from Shephard‘s Defence Insight. This outlay accounts for 13.2% of all European air spending and makes Germany the second-most valuable market, behind the UK.
However, Germany’s spending is forecast to be more immediate than that of its European counterparts. The country is forecast to spend $32.90 billion between 2026 and 2032, accounting for 14.7% of all European and Turkish spending over the period, which is higher than any other nation. In other terms, for every $6.80 spent on aircraft across these nations as a whole, $1 is spent by
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