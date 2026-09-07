Team Grenadier aims for success with the British Army’s LMV programme
Team Grenadier held a media day ahead of DVD 2026 in which it laid out its offering for the British Army’s Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV).
A relative newcomer to the competition, Team Grenadier is offering Ineos’ Grenadier 4x4. Originally a civilian vehicle, more than 40,000 have been sold worldwide and it is also in use with several law enforcement agencies, with both French and German counter-terrorism forces and the Estonian border guard numbering among its users.
Recently, the Grenadier also crossed over into the defence market, with Ineos confirming that the Italian Army has placed a “significant” order, as well as
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