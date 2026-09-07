Open menu Search

Team Grenadier aims for success with the British Army’s LMV programme

7th September 2026 - 01:01 GMT | by Dr Peter Magill in Nottingham, UK

RSS

The full lineup of Team Grenadier’s offering for the LMV. (Photo: author)

Team Grenadier has unveiled the latest variant of its Grenadier 4x4, which it hopes will win the Light Mobility Vehicle segment of the army’s Land Mobility Programme.

Team Grenadier held a media day ahead of DVD 2026 in which it laid out its offering for the British Army’s Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV). 

A relative newcomer to the competition, Team Grenadier is offering Ineos’ Grenadier 4x4. Originally a civilian vehicle, more than 40,000 have been sold worldwide and it is also in use with several law enforcement agencies, with both French and German counter-terrorism forces and the Estonian border guard numbering among its users.

Recently, the Grenadier also crossed over into the defence market, with Ineos confirming that the Italian Army has placed a “significant” order, as well as

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Dr Peter Magill

Author

Dr Peter Magill

Dr Peter Magill is a Land Analyst at Shephard Group.

Prior to working at Shephard, he completed …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Country-focused updates

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us