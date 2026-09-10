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Polaris expands Arctic mobility offering as US military orders grow

10th September 2026 - 09:37 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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The Military 850 Voyageur 155 Crossover is designed to address demand for agile Arctic mobility with passenger, cargo and towing capacity. (Photo: Polaris Government and Defense)

The Military 850 Voyageur 155 Crossover has secured orders from the US Army, Air Force and Marine Corps, addressing demand for agile Arctic mobility with passenger, cargo and towing capacity.

Polaris Government and Defense exclusively disclosed details about the development of its newest over-snow reconnaissance vehicle (OSRV), the military 850 Voyageur 155 Crossover. Introduced on 9 September 2026, the capability has already been acquired by the US Army, Air Force (USAF) and Marine Corps (USMC).

A company spokesperson explained that it took less than a year to progress from designing the snowmobile to manufacturing it. The process was funded internally and informed by the requirements and evaluations of defence users operating other Polaris snowmobiles.

“Customer conversation and feedback began in spring 2025,” the spokesperson noted. “We demonstrated a commercial

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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