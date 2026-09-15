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US Navy moves EA-18G Growler Block II electronic-attack upgrade into full-rate production

15th September 2026 - 09:49 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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An EA-18G Growler lands on the flight deck of the USS George Washington. (Photo: US Navy)

A US$184.25 million contract for Next Generation Electronic Attack Units advances the Growler’s modernisation as the US Navy confronts ageing systems, parts shortages and obsolescence.

The US Navy (USN) is advancing the modernisation of its EA-18G Growler electronic-warfare fleet, recently announcing full-rate production (FRP) of the Next Generation Electronic Attack Unit (NGEAU), which is a central element of the aircraft’s multibillion-dollar Block II Phase One upgrade.

The service awarded General Dynamics Mission Systems a nearly US$185 million contract for NGEAU manufacture and sustainment. The agreement also covers future sustainment support for its advanced capability mission computer.

Although the unit’s performance characteristics and capabilities have not been publicly detailed, earlier contract notices identify it as an upgrade involving aircraft avionics, mission equipment and associated airframe modifications.

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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