AFA 2026: Swarm Aero eyes 2027 Gamera flight as Textron/Merlin reveal SkyCourier UX

At the Air, Space and Cyber Conference outside Washington, DC, two uncrewed aircraft were announced: Swarm Aero’s Gamera, a new category of Group 5 mass-strike uncrewed aerial system (UAS), and a concept Cessna SkyCourier UX aircraft jointly developed by Textron Aviation and Merlin Labs.

In an exclusive conversation with Shephard ahead of the conference, Swarm Aero CEO Peter Kalogiannis confirmed: “We are building the [Gamera] prototype today. Our goal is to fly the prototype in 2027.”

“The prototype is coming together as we speak,” he added.

Kalogiannis believes Gamera “is a perfect fit for the US Air Force’s Massed Modular Aircraft