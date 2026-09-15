AFA 2026: Swarm Aero eyes 2027 Gamera flight as Textron/Merlin reveal SkyCourier UX
At the Air, Space and Cyber Conference outside Washington, DC, two uncrewed aircraft were announced: Swarm Aero’s Gamera, a new category of Group 5 mass-strike uncrewed aerial system (UAS), and a concept Cessna SkyCourier UX aircraft jointly developed by Textron Aviation and Merlin Labs.
In an exclusive conversation with Shephard ahead of the conference, Swarm Aero CEO Peter Kalogiannis confirmed: “We are building the [Gamera] prototype today. Our goal is to fly the prototype in 2027.”
“The prototype is coming together as we speak,” he added.
Kalogiannis believes Gamera “is a perfect fit for the US Air Force’s Massed Modular Aircraft
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