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MAAF to test Britain’s shift from armour to distributed lethality in Estonia

10th September 2026 - 11:31 GMT | by Peter Taberner in London, UK

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Challenger 2 taking part in Exercise Spring Storm in Estonia where battle scenarios were conducted 25km from the Russian border. (Photo: Crown Copyright)

The bilateral agreement between the UK and Estonia comes as both countries explore how dispersed troops, drones, digital targeting, anti-tank weapons and increasingly long-range fires can complement the combat mass traditionally provided by heavy armour.

Earlier this year, the UK and Estonia agreed to strengthen their military cooperation, with a Mobile Anti-Armour Force (MAAF) to be active in the Baltic country from April next year in a move to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank.

As part of a renegotiated defence roadmap, the MAAF will take over from the current Armoured Battlegroup as part of the UK’s contribution to NATO’s Forward Land Forces in Estonia. The agreement includes cooperation on defence, industry, capability development and military innovation, in a transition that will see an increase in troop numbers from 800 to 1,200.

The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD)

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Peter Taberner

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Peter Taberner

Peter Taberner is a freelance writer who has written for numerous well-known publications.

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