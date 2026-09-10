MAAF to test Britain’s shift from armour to distributed lethality in Estonia
Earlier this year, the UK and Estonia agreed to strengthen their military cooperation, with a Mobile Anti-Armour Force (MAAF) to be active in the Baltic country from April next year in a move to reinforce NATO’s eastern flank.
As part of a renegotiated defence roadmap, the MAAF will take over from the current Armoured Battlegroup as part of the UK’s contribution to NATO’s Forward Land Forces in Estonia. The agreement includes cooperation on defence, industry, capability development and military innovation, in a transition that will see an increase in troop numbers from 800 to 1,200.
The UK Ministry of Defence (MoD)
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