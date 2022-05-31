British Army rules out JLTV acquisition
Around five years after receiving approval from the US government to purchase Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV), the British Army has decided to not acquire these platforms under the Multi-Role Vehicle (Protected) (MRV-P) programme.
A spokesperson for the UK MoD confirmed to Shephard that the army has ended the proposed MRV-P Package 1, which comprised acquisition of JLTVs. ‘This difficult decision took into consideration affordability and the requirement to deliver several major army programmes within the same period,’ the official stressed.
It was added that the requirement for MRV-P platforms is ‘extant and will be considered within a revised Protected
