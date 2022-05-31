To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

British Army rules out JLTV acquisition

31st May 2022 - 14:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira

JLTV was intended to replace several platforms in service with the British Army. (Photo: Oshkosh)

The British Army has decided to not purchase the Joint Light Tactical Vehicle (JLTV) under the Multi-Role Vehicle (Protected) (MRV-P) programme.

Around five years after receiving approval from the US government to purchase Joint Light Tactical Vehicles (JLTV), the British Army has decided to not acquire these platforms under the Multi-Role Vehicle (Protected) (MRV-P) programme.

A spokesperson for the UK MoD confirmed to Shephard that the army has ended the proposed MRV-P Package 1, which comprised acquisition of JLTVs. ‘This difficult decision took into consideration affordability and the requirement to deliver several major army programmes within the same period,’ the official stressed.

It was added that the requirement for MRV-P platforms is ‘extant and will be considered within a revised Protected

