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British Army’s open plan draws diverse offerings for Land Rover replacement

18th September 2026 - 16:34 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Millbrook, UK

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Rheinmetall UK and Mercedes-Benz UK are offering Silver Wolf as part of their LMV bid. (Photo: author)

The UK Ministry of Defence has avoided being prescriptive in its search to replace the British Army’s Land Rover, meaning vehicle types being offered range from Land Rover Defender Wolf II and Humvee to the hybrid series Fering Pioneer. What does this mean for the procurement process?

This week’s Defence Vehicle Dynamics (DVD) 2026 at UTAC Millbrook saw nine bidders offering to replace the British Army’s Land Rover, with AM General breaking cover with its Team Ironclad offering of the High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV or Humvee).

The Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) segment of the Land Mobility Programme (LMP) is looking to replace thousands of vehicles and a dozen variants across the Land Rover and Pinzgauer fleet.

Alongside the Humvee, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) was offering the Wolf Series II from its Defender division which is a new-generation version of the vehicle it

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Damian Kemp

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Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

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