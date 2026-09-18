British Army’s open plan draws diverse offerings for Land Rover replacement

This week’s Defence Vehicle Dynamics (DVD) 2026 at UTAC Millbrook saw nine bidders offering to replace the British Army’s Land Rover, with AM General breaking cover with its Team Ironclad offering of the High Mobility Multi-purpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV or Humvee).

The Light Mobility Vehicle (LMV) segment of the Land Mobility Programme (LMP) is looking to replace thousands of vehicles and a dozen variants across the Land Rover and Pinzgauer fleet.

Alongside the Humvee, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) was offering the Wolf Series II from its Defender division which is a new-generation version of the vehicle it