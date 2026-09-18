V-22 Osprey safety upgrade moves towards wider fleet installation under $35.5 million deal

The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) is rapidly moving a key V-22 Osprey safety upgrade towards wider fleet installation after awarding Bell Boeing a US$35.5 million contract for 73 gearbox-vibration-monitoring and Osprey Drive System Safety and Health Information (ODSSHI) kits.

The order represents the next stage of an effort intended to identify deteriorating drive-system components before they fail.

In addition to the 73 kits, the latest order covers 77 aircraft installations, 11 proprotor-gearbox installations, spares and engineering support for the US Navy (USN), US Air Force (USAF) and US Marine Corps (USMC), as well as Japan. Work is