V-22 Osprey safety upgrade moves towards wider fleet installation under $35.5 million deal
The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) is rapidly moving a key V-22 Osprey safety upgrade towards wider fleet installation after awarding Bell Boeing a US$35.5 million contract for 73 gearbox-vibration-monitoring and Osprey Drive System Safety and Health Information (ODSSHI) kits.
The order represents the next stage of an effort intended to identify deteriorating drive-system components before they fail.
In addition to the 73 kits, the latest order covers 77 aircraft installations, 11 proprotor-gearbox installations, spares and engineering support for the US Navy (USN), US Air Force (USAF) and US Marine Corps (USMC), as well as Japan. Work is
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