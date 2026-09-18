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V-22 Osprey safety upgrade moves towards wider fleet installation under $35.5 million deal

18th September 2026 - 09:39 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City, Missouri

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MV-22B Ospreys land in Dakar, Senegal. (Photo: US Marine Corps)

Bell Boeing will supply 73 additional ODSSHI kits as NAVAIR prepares to introduce predictive drive-system monitoring across US and Japanese V-22 fleets.

The Naval Air Systems Command (NAVAIR) is rapidly moving a key V-22 Osprey safety upgrade towards wider fleet installation after awarding Bell Boeing a US$35.5 million contract for 73 gearbox-vibration-monitoring and Osprey Drive System Safety and Health Information (ODSSHI) kits.

The order represents the next stage of an effort intended to identify deteriorating drive-system components before they fail.

In addition to the 73 kits, the latest order covers 77 aircraft installations, 11 proprotor-gearbox installations, spares and engineering support for the US Navy (USN), US Air Force (USAF) and US Marine Corps (USMC), as well as Japan. Work is

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

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Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

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