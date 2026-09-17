AFA 2026: USAF examines uncrewed cargo aircraft for contested logistics
There is “no programme of record just yet” but the service is “taking a look at demonstrators to see what’s available”, US Air Force (USAF) Chief of Staff Gen Kenneth Wilsbach told Shephard during a media briefing on 14 September at the AFA Air, Space & Cyber conference outside Washington, DC.
The general’s comments were in response to Shephard asking about the USAF’s interest in acquiring uncrewed aircraft, both rotary and fixed-wing, to transport cargo – ammunition, food, water, medicine and other equipment – particularly in contested environments like the Asia-Pacific or Africa.
US Africa Command’s airlift needs
Without naming specific
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