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AFA 2026: USAF examines uncrewed cargo aircraft for contested logistics

17th September 2026 - 15:08 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington, DC

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Steadicopter’s Black Eagle rotary UAS carrying cargo. (Photo: Steadicopter)

The US Air Force is evaluating demonstrators for uncrewed cargo missions as it considers logistics requirements across the Pacific and other contested environments.

There is “no programme of record just yet” but the service is “taking a look at demonstrators to see what’s available”, US Air Force (USAF) Chief of Staff Gen Kenneth Wilsbach told Shephard during a media briefing on 14 September at the AFA Air, Space & Cyber conference outside Washington, DC.

The general’s comments were in response to Shephard asking about the USAF’s interest in acquiring uncrewed aircraft, both rotary and fixed-wing, to transport cargo – ammunition, food, water, medicine and other equipment – particularly in contested environments like the Asia-Pacific or Africa.

US Africa Command’s airlift needs

Without naming specific

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Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

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Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

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