British Army fires Javelin from Boxer as Australia set for lightweight launchers

The Australian Government has been approved by the US State Department for the purchase of 161 Raytheon-Lockheed Martin Javelin LwCLU anti-tank guided weapons under a US$97.3 million deal which includes trainer systems, missile simulation units, spare parts and other ancillary supports.

The announcement of the approval was made on 19 August, the same day as the British Army announced that “earlier this year, the Boxer [armoured vehicle] successfully completed its Javelin integration trial” which included the firing of a missile.

In statement shared on social media, the force said: “The Javelin system has been seamlessly integrated with Boxer’s Kongsberg M151 Protector