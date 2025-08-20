To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

British Army fires Javelin from Boxer as Australia set for lightweight launchers

20th August 2025 - 17:10 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London, UK

The first firing of a Javelin missile from a Boxer vehicle is seen as a “crucial step” by the British Army. (Photo: British Army/Crown Copyright)

Australia has received approval to buy Javelin Lightweight Command Launch Units (LwCLU) on the same day as the British Army announced the first firing from a Boxer armoured vehicle, a sign of the continuing interest in the weapon. Billons-of-dollars of Javelin missiles and systems have been ordered in the past two years.

The Australian Government has been approved by the US State Department for the purchase of 161 Raytheon-Lockheed Martin Javelin LwCLU anti-tank guided weapons under a US$97.3 million deal which includes trainer systems, missile simulation units, spare parts and other ancillary supports.

The announcement of the approval was made on 19 August, the same day as the British Army announced that “earlier this year, the Boxer [armoured vehicle] successfully completed its Javelin integration trial” which included the firing of a missile.

In statement shared on social media, the force said: “The Javelin system has been seamlessly integrated with Boxer’s Kongsberg M151 Protector

