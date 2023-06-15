Brazilian Army releases requirements for armoured speedboats

The Brazilian Army intends to improve the mobility of its troops by acquiring armoured speedboats. After testing several solutions available on the market, the service has released operational, technical, logistical and industrial requirements for the future platforms.

The aim is to enable fast deployments and manoeuvrability over the 40,000km of inland waterways Brazil has in its territory.

The armoured speedboats are expected to be used for various missions including ISR, offensive and defensive action, critical infrastructure protection, special operations, patrol and engineering and logistical support.

In terms of protection, the boat must be armoured against 7.62mm rounds and allow for