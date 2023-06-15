To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Brazilian Army releases requirements for armoured speedboats

15th June 2023 - 16:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The service tested several nationally made solutions including a Brazilian Navy Conde da Cunha-class speedboat. (Photo: Brazilian Army)

The craft are expected to be used in various missions including ISR, offensive and defensive actions, critical infrastructure protection, special operations, patrol and engineering and logistical support.

The Brazilian Army intends to improve the mobility of its troops by acquiring armoured speedboats. After testing several solutions available on the market, the service has released operational, technical, logistical and industrial requirements for the future platforms.

The aim is to enable fast deployments and manoeuvrability over the 40,000km of inland waterways Brazil has in its territory.

The armoured speedboats are expected to be used for various missions including ISR, offensive and defensive action, critical infrastructure protection, special operations, patrol and engineering and logistical support.

In terms of protection, the boat must be armoured against 7.62mm rounds and allow for

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us