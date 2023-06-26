Brazilian Army receives Genesis/SISDAC fire control system
Earlier this month the Brazilian Army started deploying the Genesis fire control system. Also known as the Digitalised Field Artillery System (SISDAC in Portuguese) by the service, the solution was designed and manufactured by state-owned company IMBEL.
It was developed in partnership with the army’s artillery units aiming at providing precision and improving lethality for the service's ground platforms.
Genesis/SISDAC’s features enable faster responses on the battlefield by accelerating data handling and centralising the missions of firing units under its operational control.
Speaking to Shephard, a spokesperson for IMBEL stressed that it meets the army’s fire support needs for infantry
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
Georgia to receive mobile bridging units under German initiative
The German government has funded delivery of four GDELS Python mobile bridging systems to Georgia for dual-use operation.
-
Greensea demos robotic vehicle to locate buried munitions in the surf zone
On the boundaries between the land and naval domains, US company Greensea Systems has demonstrated the potential of a UGV to search for unexploded ordnance.
-
SAMP/T operational in Ukraine, Macron announces at Paris Air Show
The SAMP/T air defence system – made by Eurosam – is now operational in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron announced on Monday.
-
ST Engineering hints at new SAR21 and Ultimax 100 variants
ST Engineering continues to refine its small arms, with new variants to debut at next year's Singapore Airshow.