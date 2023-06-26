To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Brazilian Army receives Genesis/SISDAC fire control system

26th June 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Genesis/SISDAC was developed to provide precision and improve lethality for the army's ground platforms. (Photo: IMBEL)

The system was designed and manufactured by state-owned company IMBEL to enable faster responses on the battlefield by accelerating data handling and centralising missions of firing units under its operational control.

Earlier this month the Brazilian Army started deploying the Genesis fire control system. Also known as the Digitalised Field Artillery System (SISDAC in Portuguese) by the service, the solution was designed and manufactured by state-owned company IMBEL.

It was developed in partnership with the army’s artillery units aiming at providing precision and improving lethality for the service's ground platforms.

Genesis/SISDAC’s features enable faster responses on the battlefield by accelerating data handling and centralising the missions of firing units under its operational control.

Speaking to Shephard, a spokesperson for IMBEL stressed that it meets the army’s fire support needs for infantry

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us