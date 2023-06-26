Brazilian Army receives Genesis/SISDAC fire control system

Earlier this month the Brazilian Army started deploying the Genesis fire control system. Also known as the Digitalised Field Artillery System (SISDAC in Portuguese) by the service, the solution was designed and manufactured by state-owned company IMBEL.

It was developed in partnership with the army’s artillery units aiming at providing precision and improving lethality for the service's ground platforms.

Genesis/SISDAC’s features enable faster responses on the battlefield by accelerating data handling and centralising the missions of firing units under its operational control.

Speaking to Shephard, a spokesperson for IMBEL stressed that it meets the army’s fire support needs for infantry