To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Brazilian Army to receive MaxxPro recovery vehicles in Q2 this year

29th March 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

The new MaxxPro vehicles will equip logistics battalions of mechanised infantry and cavalry brigades. (Photo: Navistar Defense)

The service has released a document listing several measures to be taken before the delivery of the systems.

After announcing the acquisition of 20 MaxxPro recovery vehicles from Navistar Defense under the VBE Soc-MSR 6x6 programme, the Brazilian Army is now preparing to receive the platforms.

The service released a document on 24 March listing several measures to be taken before delivery of the systems. It confirmed that the vehicles will be handed over to the army in Q2 this year and arrive with units from Q3.

The MaxxPro will equip logistical battalions of mechanised infantry and cavalry brigades as well as mechanised military training schools.

The document also includes details of training military personnel and preparing logistical

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us