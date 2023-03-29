Brazilian Army to receive MaxxPro recovery vehicles in Q2 this year
After announcing the acquisition of 20 MaxxPro recovery vehicles from Navistar Defense under the VBE Soc-MSR 6x6 programme, the Brazilian Army is now preparing to receive the platforms.
The service released a document on 24 March listing several measures to be taken before delivery of the systems. It confirmed that the vehicles will be handed over to the army in Q2 this year and arrive with units from Q3.
The MaxxPro will equip logistical battalions of mechanised infantry and cavalry brigades as well as mechanised military training schools.
The document also includes details of training military personnel and preparing logistical
