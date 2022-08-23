To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Brazil progresses with VBMT-LSR programme

23rd August 2022 - 11:30 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

LMV-BR is the Brazilian version of the Iveco 4x4 Light Multirole Vehicle. (Photo: Brazilian Army)

The Brazilian Army has announced that the first batch of LMV-BR armoured vehicles has entered service with the 15th Mechanised Infantry Brigade. At least part of the fleet will be fitted with locally developed REMAX remote weapon stations.

The Brazilian Army is making progress with its Light Wheeled Multirole Armoured (VBMT-LSR) programme and announced on 16 August that the first batch of Iveco LMV-BR vehicles entered service with the 15th Mechanised Infantry Brigade (Guarani Brigade), located in Cascavel (Parana state).

Speaking to Shephard, an army spokesperson confirmed that to date nine vehicles were delivered.

The service procured a total of 32 platforms in November 2019 under a US$16.2 million contract, and the first LMV-BR was handed over to the army in April last year.

Apart from equipping mechanised infantry troops, these vehicles will also be part of

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us