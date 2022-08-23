Brazil progresses with VBMT-LSR programme
The Brazilian Army is making progress with its Light Wheeled Multirole Armoured (VBMT-LSR) programme and announced on 16 August that the first batch of Iveco LMV-BR vehicles entered service with the 15th Mechanised Infantry Brigade (Guarani Brigade), located in Cascavel (Parana state).
Speaking to Shephard, an army spokesperson confirmed that to date nine vehicles were delivered.
The service procured a total of 32 platforms in November 2019 under a US$16.2 million contract, and the first LMV-BR was handed over to the army in April last year.
Apart from equipping mechanised infantry troops, these vehicles will also be part of
