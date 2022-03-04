Brazilian Army receives first batch of new assault rifles

The Brazilian Army announced on 3 March that it has received an initial batch of 50 new 7.62mm IA2 assault rifles.

These weapons were manufactured by state-owned Imbel and were acquired by the Brazilian Army under the ‘Obtaining Full Operational Capacity' strategic programme.

The first batch of 7.62mm IA2s will be sent to the Army Assessment Centre for technical and operational evaluations. After receiving the approval, the manufacturer will start production of a new batch of 1,450 rifles in 7.62mm calibre.

The IA2s were acquired under a Decentralised Performance Term (Termo de Execução Descentralizada - TED) contract, which is used by Brazilian governmental bodies and entities and state-owned companies to carry out collaborative programmes.

The rifle was designed and produced by the Imbel following the army’s guidelines to improve the lethality and protection of soldiers. This effort also included the procurement of 5.56mm IA2 assault rifles, the last batch of which was delivered in August 2021.