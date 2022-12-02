Brazilian Army signs up for Centauro II armoured vehicles

The Brazilian Army has been progressing with replacement of its ageing fleet of EE9 Cascavel reconnaissance/patrol vehicles and intends to acquire 98 8x8 Centauro II armoured vehicles fitted with 120mm armament under the VBC Cav-MSR programme.

The contract with the Iveco-Oto Melara consortium (CIO) for supply of the first two platforms will be signed on 5 December. Delivery of these vehicles is scheduled to take place between February and March 2024.

Speaking to Shephard, a spokesperson for the Brazilian Army explained that the first Centauros will be subjected to technical and operational evaluation tests, which will shape the procurement of