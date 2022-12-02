To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Brazilian Army signs up for Centauro II armoured vehicles

2nd December 2022 - 17:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Brazilian Centauro IIs will feature 120mm armament. (Photo: CIO)

The contract with the Iveco-Oto Melara consortium for supply of the first two vehicles will be signed on 5 December.

The Brazilian Army has been progressing with replacement of its ageing fleet of EE9 Cascavel reconnaissance/patrol vehicles and intends to acquire 98 8x8 Centauro II armoured vehicles fitted with 120mm armament under the VBC Cav-MSR programme.

The contract with the Iveco-Oto Melara consortium (CIO) for supply of the first two platforms will be signed on 5 December. Delivery of these vehicles is scheduled to take place between February and March 2024.

Speaking to Shephard, a spokesperson for the Brazilian Army explained that the first Centauros will be subjected to technical and operational evaluation tests, which will shape the procurement of

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

