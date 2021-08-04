Boxer IFV variant with RT60 turret emerges

A new variant of the Boxer armoured personnel carrier (APC) fitted with the new RT60 turret from Kongsberg is destined for a Middle East customer.

A fully functional prototype was on display at UK armoured vehicle manufacturer WFEL’s Stockport facility in July for viewing by officials from the British Army and UK MoD.

WFEL is a subsidiary of the German armaments conglomerate KMW, which is a partner in the ARTEC consortium that manufacturers Boxer. The RT60 turret can be fitted with either the XM813 or Mk44 Bushmaster 30mm cannon; this is the first time an RT variant turret has been ...