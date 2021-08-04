To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu
Search Select

Land Warfare

Boxer IFV variant with RT60 turret emerges

4th August 2021 - 11:25 GMT | by Tim Fish in Auckland

RSS

This is the first time that the Boxer has been seen with the RT60 turret integrated offering a capable IFV Boxer variant. (Photo: Kongsberg)

A Boxer armoured vehicle with an RT60 turret has been seen for the first time at the WFEL facility in Stockport, and the newly developed system has potential on many different levels.

A new variant of the Boxer armoured personnel carrier (APC) fitted with the new RT60 turret from Kongsberg is destined for a Middle East customer.

A fully functional prototype was on display at UK armoured vehicle manufacturer WFEL’s Stockport facility in July for viewing by officials from the British Army and UK MoD.

WFEL is a subsidiary of the German armaments conglomerate KMW, which is a partner in the ARTEC consortium that manufacturers Boxer. The RT60 turret can be fitted with either the XM813 or Mk44 Bushmaster 30mm cannon; this is the first time an RT variant turret has been ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Land Warfare

Join our mailing list:

Our Mission
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users