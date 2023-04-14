To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

BAE Systems reveals details of next-generation artillery ammunition

14th April 2023 - 11:11 GMT | by Christopher F Foss in London

RSS

BAE Systems' new ammunition can be used with 155mm systems such as the company's own Archer. (Photo: BAE Systems Bofors)

BAE Systems expects to carry out demonstration firings this year with its next-generation 155mm artillery rounds and is targeting British Army requirements including the Mobile Fires Platform and Lightweight Fires Platform.

Following its unveiling less that a year ago, BAE Systems has confirmed that it has modelled over 100 projectiles of its 155mm Next Generation Adaptable Ammunition, which is being developed using internal R&D funding to meet future customer requirements, with these including potentially the British Army.

An update was given at the Future Indirect Fires Conference in Bristol last month by Aaron Farmer, programme manager and Ben Worrall, engineering manager – future artillery at BAE Systems.

The 155mm projectile is of a streamlined design and can be manufactured using existing processes at BAE Systems facility at Washington, Tyne and Wear.

The new

