  Babcock and Israel Aerospace Industries partner to offer Compact Multi Mission Radar for UK MoD's Serpens programme

Babcock and Israel Aerospace Industries partner to offer Compact Multi Mission Radar for UK MoD's Serpens programme

12th August 2022 - 09:11 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

IAI Elta Systems' ELM-2311 Compact Multi Mission Radar. (Photo: IAI)

Babcock has signed an MoU with Israel Aerospace Industries' Elta Systems subsidiary to provide a deep-find radar solution for the UK MoD's Serpens programme.

Under the collaboration, IAI Elta's Compact Multi-Mission Radar (C-MMR) will be offered, with part production and integration taking place in the UK.

Serpens is the UK's next-generation weapon locating system using a digitally networked suite of sensors to find adversary mortars, artillery and rockets.

C-MMR is designed for air defence and artillery weapon location missions, enabling weapons' real-time location and calculation of impact and launching points.

The radar system uses a 3-D electronically-steer array antenna.

The in-service date for Serpens is 2026, with an anticipated out-of-service date of 2057.

In July, Babcock and another Israeli company Rafael joined forces to provide C2 solutions for a GBAD programme in the UK.

The two companies' collaboration is built around the B4MCI capability already employed on the Sky Sabre air defence system, based on Rafael's MiCAD C4I system.

