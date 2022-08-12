Babcock and Israel Aerospace Industries partner to offer Compact Multi Mission Radar for UK MoD's Serpens programme

Under the collaboration, IAI Elta's Compact Multi-Mission Radar (C-MMR) will be offered, with part production and integration taking place in the UK.

Serpens is the UK's next-generation weapon locating system using a digitally networked suite of sensors to find adversary mortars, artillery and rockets.

C-MMR is designed for air defence and artillery weapon location missions, enabling weapons' real-time location and calculation of impact and launching points.

The radar system uses a 3-D electronically-steer array antenna.

The in-service date for Serpens is 2026, with an anticipated out-of-service date of 2057.

In July, Babcock and another Israeli company Rafael joined forces to provide C2 solutions for a GBAD programme in the UK.

The two companies' collaboration is built around the B4MCI capability already employed on the Sky Sabre air defence system, based on Rafael's MiCAD C4I system.