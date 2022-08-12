Babcock and Israel Aerospace Industries partner to offer Compact Multi Mission Radar for UK MoD's Serpens programme
Under the collaboration, IAI Elta's Compact Multi-Mission Radar (C-MMR) will be offered, with part production and integration taking place in the UK.
Serpens is the UK's next-generation weapon locating system using a digitally networked suite of sensors to find adversary mortars, artillery and rockets.
C-MMR is designed for air defence and artillery weapon location missions, enabling weapons' real-time location and calculation of impact and launching points.
The radar system uses a 3-D electronically-steer array antenna.
The in-service date for Serpens is 2026, with an anticipated out-of-service date of 2057.
In July, Babcock and another Israeli company Rafael joined forces to provide C2 solutions for a GBAD programme in the UK.
The two companies' collaboration is built around the B4MCI capability already employed on the Sky Sabre air defence system, based on Rafael's MiCAD C4I system.
More from Land Warfare
GDLS bets on innovative capabilities in USMC ARV competition
GDLS is working on a prototype that will be equipped with an advanced electronic architecture and enhanced C4/UAS, AI, robotic and communication features.
UK to double M270 MLRS deliveries to Ukraine
Ukraine will receive three more M270 MLRSs from the UK.
US military assistance to Ukraine approaches $10 billion
The DoD has announced a $1 billion security aid package for Ukraine, bringing its total donations to almost $10 billion.
Australia showcases electrifying Bushmaster
An electrically powered Bushmaster is on the cards for the Australian Army, if the concept passes coming field trials. Additionally, Australia will conduct a wide-ranging Defence Strategic Review.
Brazilian Army receives nationally produced 155mm ammunition for the first time
155mm ammunition, manufactured by state-owned company Imbel, is intended to reduce Brazilian dependence on the variable international defence market.