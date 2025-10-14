AUSA 2025: IAI looks to home country’s recent experiences to meet Golden Dome demands
Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is looking to turn its country’s experience of attacks by longer range missiles from Iran and Yemen into changes to its Arrow missile defence system and beyond to the US efforts to create its own system.
The US Golden Dome is envisaged as a larger version of Iron Dome but one that mostly defends against larger missiles as opposed to the multi-layered nature of Israel’s Iron Dome which protects against mortars and smaller rockets.
Speaking to Shephard at AUSA 2025 shortly after the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas and the implementation of a US-brokered ceasefire,
More from AUSA 2025
AUSA 2025: Honeywell debuts SAMURAI CUAS system after demonstrations and trials
The system is designed to operate against uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and has been demonstrated for the US Army and Department of Defense. It is designed to be agnostic and provide software and C2 systems in support of a range of sensors and effectors.
AUSA 2025: German RCH 155 gets tracks
KNDS Deutschland has unveiled a tracked Boxer demonstrator integrating the RCH 155 turret, offering lower ground pressure, on-the-move firing and an ISO-container resupply solution as customers line up for mobility-focused artillery.
AUSA 2025: Boeing and Leonardo partner to pursue US Army rotary training contract
Leonardo’s AW119T helicopter will be offered as a solution for the Flight School Next contract, an initiative which aims to overhaul the US Army’s Initial Entry Rotary Wing training.
AUSA 2025: GDLS showcases an "undetectable" mission command version of the Stryker
Based on the Stryker A1, the NEXUS vehicle has been engineered to provide reduced signatures across the visual, thermal, acoustic and electromagnetic spectrums.
AUSA 2025: Oshkosh unveils a new line of UGVs
The Family of Multi-Mission Autonomous Vehicles has been designed to operate in contested environments and support long-range precision fires, resilient formations and crewed/uncrewed teaming.
AUSA 2025: IAI presents its bid for US Army’s next-generation VTOL UAS requirement
The OmniRaider uncrewed aerial system is described by Israel Aerospace Industries as an “Americanised” version of its ThunderB-NG vertical take-off and landing UAS of which there are hundreds in service.