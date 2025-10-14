AUSA 2025: IAI looks to home country’s recent experiences to meet Golden Dome demands

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) is looking to turn its country’s experience of attacks by longer range missiles from Iran and Yemen into changes to its Arrow missile defence system and beyond to the US efforts to create its own system.

The US Golden Dome is envisaged as a larger version of Iron Dome but one that mostly defends against larger missiles as opposed to the multi-layered nature of Israel’s Iron Dome which protects against mortars and smaller rockets.

Speaking to Shephard at AUSA 2025 shortly after the release of Israeli hostages by Hamas and the implementation of a US-brokered ceasefire,