Laser weapon solutions are emerging as Europe confronts air defence cost imbalance
The rapid proliferation of drone warfare, intensified by lessons from the Russia-Ukraine war, has put air defence systems under pressure, exposing potential gaps and inefficiencies and increasing European awareness on the need for counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) capabilities.
Within this challenge lies a well-documented imbalance, with cheap, expendable drones creating a favourable cost-to-destructibility ratio for the traditionally ‘weaker’ side. This imbalance raises a fundamental question that European nations are beginning to confront: whether an interceptor-based air defence system can economically scale to sustainably counter the volume of modern air threats.
For Europe, Operation Epic Fury has served as a wake-up call. According to research from
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