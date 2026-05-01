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Laser weapon solutions are emerging as Europe confronts air defence cost imbalance

1st May 2026 - 14:17 GMT | by Rebecca Cory in London, UK

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The DragonFire LDEW is expected to be integrated onto the UK Royal Navy Type 45 destroyers in 2027. (Photo: Crown copyright)

Europe’s air defence debate is increasingly shaped by the blunt economics of the field. While high-value interceptor missiles can effectively shoot down cheap drones, doing so at scale presents cost challenges.

The rapid proliferation of drone warfare, intensified by lessons from the Russia-Ukraine war, has put air defence systems under pressure, exposing potential gaps and inefficiencies and increasing European awareness on the need for counter-uncrewed aerial system (CUAS) capabilities. 

Within this challenge lies a well-documented imbalance, with cheap, expendable drones creating a favourable cost-to-destructibility ratio for the traditionally ‘weaker’ side. This imbalance raises a fundamental question that European nations are beginning to confront: whether an interceptor-based air defence system can economically scale to sustainably counter the volume of modern air threats.

For Europe, Operation Epic Fury has served as a wake-up call. According to research from

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Rebecca Cory

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Rebecca Cory

Rebecca Cory is a member of Shephard’s Defence Research team based in London.

A Boston …

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