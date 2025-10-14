To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2025: Honeywell debuts SAMURAI CUAS system after demonstrations and trials

14th October 2025 - 18:42 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Washington, DC

SAMURAI is shown here installed on a Ford F-350 commercial truck. (Photo: author)

The system is designed to operate against uncrewed aerial systems (UAS) and has been demonstrated for the US Army and Department of Defense. It is designed to be agnostic and provide software and C2 systems in support of a range of sensors and effectors.

Honeywell displayed its Stationary and Mobile UAS Reveal and Intercept (SAMURAI) counter-UAS (CUAS) system for the first time at AUSA 2025 less than a month after completing a demonstration for the US military.

Company officials noted the key aspects of SAMURAI are it agnostic ability to use a wide range of sensors and effectors and that it worked largely as a battle management system to bring together sensors and effectors in a common operating environment.

As displayed, it operates from a standard four-door flatbed with the controls and displays mounted in the rear passenger area of the vehicle.

Sensors are

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

