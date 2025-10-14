AUSA 2025: Honeywell debuts SAMURAI CUAS system after demonstrations and trials

Honeywell displayed its Stationary and Mobile UAS Reveal and Intercept (SAMURAI) counter-UAS (CUAS) system for the first time at AUSA 2025 less than a month after completing a demonstration for the US military.

Company officials noted the key aspects of SAMURAI are it agnostic ability to use a wide range of sensors and effectors and that it worked largely as a battle management system to bring together sensors and effectors in a common operating environment.

As displayed, it operates from a standard four-door flatbed with the controls and displays mounted in the rear passenger area of the vehicle.

Sensors are