Japan’s Terra Drone expands Ukrainian ties to break into global defence market

Japanese drone company, Terra Drone, has announced an expansion of its defence portfolio with its investment in Ukrainian company WinnyLab to develop fixed-wing interceptor drones.

Named the Terra A2, this fixed-wing interceptor drone will add longer-range capabilities to its portfolio to accelerate the company’s broad range of initiatives to build a sustainable, low-cost interception layered defence system. This latest investment follows from its first strategic partnership with Ukrainian startup Amazing Drones and the launch of its Terra A1, a short-range (30km) rocket interceptor drone unveiled in March 2026.

While Toru Tokushige, founder and CEO of Terra Drone Corporation, said that