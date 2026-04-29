Open menu Search
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Air Warfare>
  • Japan’s Terra Drone expands Ukrainian ties to break into global defence market

Japan’s Terra Drone expands Ukrainian ties to break into global defence market

29th April 2026 - 16:45 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London, UK

RSS

The Terra A1 drone has been operationally deployed in Ukraine. (Photo: Terra Drone)

Following its investment into WinnyLab, Terra Drone unveiled a new long-range fixed-wing addition to its interceptor drone portfolio as it seeks to bring combat-proven technology back to Japan and expand into global export markets.

Japanese drone company, Terra Drone, has announced an expansion of its defence portfolio with its investment in Ukrainian company WinnyLab to develop fixed-wing interceptor drones.

Named the Terra A2, this fixed-wing interceptor drone will add longer-range capabilities to its portfolio to accelerate the company’s broad range of initiatives to build a sustainable, low-cost interception layered defence system. This latest investment follows from its first strategic partnership with Ukrainian startup Amazing Drones and the launch of its Terra A1, a short-range (30km) rocket interceptor drone unveiled in March 2026.

While Toru Tokushige, founder and CEO of Terra Drone Corporation, said that

Our news & analysis is now part of Defence Insight®

A Basic-level or higher Defence Insight subscription is now required to view this content.

LEARN MORE
Lucy Powell

Author

Lucy Powell

Lucy Powell is Shephard’s Air Reporter. An award-winning journalist with over four years in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Air Warfare

News & Analysis
Market Intelligence
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us