AUSA 2024: Uvision’s multi-launch system set for 2025 release
UVision’s new autonomous multi-launch loitering munition system is currently in a testing phase and will “soon” be ready for deployment, according to Dr. Ran Gozali, chairman of the board of directors at UVision USA and CEO of UVision Air.
Speaking to Shephard at AUSA 2024, Dr. Gozali said: “We expect the system to be ready for launch in fiscal year 2025.” Gozali also noted that the company was actively seeking customers in new markets.
The system being displayed at AUSA is a 21-canister system for the Hero 120 loitering munition. The system is portable, Gozali explained, and can be transported
