AUSA 2024: Uvision’s multi-launch system set for 2025 release

16th October 2024 - 10:50 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington, DC

A 21-canister system for the Hero 120 loitering munition on display at AUSA 2024. (Photo: author)

UVision has been testing a new autonomous multi-launch loitering munition system, expected to be ready in 2025, while actively seeking new markets for deployment.

UVision’s new autonomous multi-launch loitering munition system is currently in a testing phase and will “soon” be ready for deployment, according to Dr. Ran Gozali, chairman of the board of directors at UVision USA and CEO of UVision Air.

Speaking to Shephard at AUSA 2024, Dr. Gozali said: “We expect the system to be ready for launch in fiscal year 2025.” Gozali also noted that the company was actively seeking customers in new markets.

The system being displayed at AUSA is a 21-canister system for the Hero 120 loitering munition. The system is portable, Gozali explained, and can be transported

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

