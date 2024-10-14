AUSA 2024: Teledyne FLIR shares milestones and plans while showing SkyPad UAS box

Teledyne FLIR has gone big on noting milestones on major systems at AUSA 2024, specifically the Cerberus XL CUAS system and its Rogue One loitering munition, as well as its developments with UAS box SkyPad.

The Cerberus XL CUAS is a mast-mounted trailer transported system, ostensibly an Argus XL CUAS system installed on a Cerberus trailer, and has been described by the company as a proven system.

The company said the system provided 360° radar tracking which can slew cameras to targets detected and can detect small Grade One and Grade Two UAS out to 3km, as well as larger Grade Three UAS