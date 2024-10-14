To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • AUSA 2024: Teledyne FLIR shares milestones and plans while showing SkyPad UAS box

AUSA 2024: Teledyne FLIR shares milestones and plans while showing SkyPad UAS box

14th October 2024 - 21:25 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Washington, DC

RSS

Rogue 1 shown here mocked up as tube-launched system on a UGV at AUSA 2024. (Photo: author)

Teledyne FLIR Cerberus XL CUAS is deployed in Ukraine while its Rogue One recoverable loitering munition is racing through development.

Teledyne FLIR has gone big on noting milestones on major systems at AUSA 2024, specifically the Cerberus XL CUAS system and its Rogue One loitering munition, as well as its developments with UAS box SkyPad.

The Cerberus XL CUAS is a mast-mounted trailer transported system, ostensibly an Argus XL CUAS system installed on a Cerberus trailer, and has been described by the company as a proven system.

The company said the system provided 360° radar tracking which can slew cameras to targets detected and can detect small Grade One and Grade Two UAS out to 3km, as well as larger Grade Three UAS

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from AUSA 2024 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us