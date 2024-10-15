AUSA 2024: Systel adds to rugged computer family with new Sparrow-Strike

Systel, a US-based manufacturer of rugged computing equipment, has displayed for the first time a compute version of its Sparrow-Strike small edge-processor as a brother system to its Sparrow-Strike AI edge processor.

Unveiled at AUSA 2024 in Washington DC, the new Sparow-Strike compute is designed to be deployed further back than the AI system powered by a NVIDIA Jetson module which has an operational concept of being forward deployed with UGVs.

The compute version has been built around an open architecture and Intel processor allowing for better integration of a range of systems including older legacy systems.

Systel president Aneesh Kothari said