  • AUSA 2024: Systel adds to rugged computer family with new Sparrow-Strike

AUSA 2024: Systel adds to rugged computer family with new Sparrow-Strike

15th October 2024 - 10:10 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Washington, DC

Systel has shown its Sparrow-Strike operating while submerged. (Photo: author)

Sparrow-Strike has been designed for rugged environments while also meeting the demands for small low-weight units with powerful processing capability.

Systel, a US-based manufacturer of rugged computing equipment, has displayed for the first time a compute version of its Sparrow-Strike small edge-processor as a brother system to its Sparrow-Strike AI edge processor.

Unveiled at AUSA 2024 in Washington DC, the new Sparow-Strike compute is designed to be deployed further back than the AI system powered by a NVIDIA Jetson module which has an operational concept of being forward deployed with UGVs.

The compute version has been built around an open architecture and Intel processor allowing for better integration of a range of systems including older legacy systems.

Systel president Aneesh Kothari said

Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

