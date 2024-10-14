AUSA 2024: MilDef dismounts with new concept
Sweden’s MilDef is leaving the vehicle and creating a dismounted soldier suite (DSS) which will provide a tactical hub and device for dismounted soldiers.
The company’s previous focus has been on larger systems for vehicles, including for platforms used by the British Army like the Boxer infantry fighting vehicle, but expects to have the DSS available for soldier evaluation next year.
The system on display at AUSA 2024 in Washington, DC, has been described by the company as a “concept” but it is far enough advanced in development to outline how the hub would likely be on the back of the
