To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

AUSA 2024: IAI releases new sensorless shoulder-launched missile

16th October 2024 - 13:21 GMT | by Damian Kemp in Washington, DC

RSS

The Teaser missile does not have a sensor. (Image: IAI)

The Teaser missile is small with a length of just 80cm and has a warhead weighing only 1kg. It has been specifically designed for use against low-end targets such as structures and light vehicles.

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has unveiled a new shoulder-launched missile designed for operations in close-range and urban environments but importantly without a sensor in the missile.

The Teaser operates as an automatic command-to-line-of-sight system meaning it is immune to most jamming. It can operate in GPS/GNSS denied or degraded environments and urban areas.

The weapon has been designed primarily to act against structures, personnel or lightly protected vehicles.

IAI business development manager Avi Kadoori said that by operating with “a narrow-beam, low probability of intercept communication link… the risk of detection and vulnerability to electronic countermeasures is minimised”.

The system works with the sight

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free store ies per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Damian Kemp

Author

Damian Kemp

Damian Kemp has worked in the defence media for 25 years covering military aircraft, defence …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from AUSA 2024 News

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us