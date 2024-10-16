AUSA 2024: IAI releases new sensorless shoulder-launched missile

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has unveiled a new shoulder-launched missile designed for operations in close-range and urban environments but importantly without a sensor in the missile.

The Teaser operates as an automatic command-to-line-of-sight system meaning it is immune to most jamming. It can operate in GPS/GNSS denied or degraded environments and urban areas.

The weapon has been designed primarily to act against structures, personnel or lightly protected vehicles.

IAI business development manager Avi Kadoori said that by operating with “a narrow-beam, low probability of intercept communication link… the risk of detection and vulnerability to electronic countermeasures is minimised”.

The system works with the sight