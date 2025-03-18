“Adversaries have adapted”: how counter-UAS and space control will decide future conflicts

This In Conversation interview is brought to you by Shephard in partnership with EOS.

Australian technology manufacturer Electro Optic Systems (EOS) has positioned itself at the forefront of emerging defence technologies, focusing on two critical areas: counter-unmanned aerial systems (C-UAS) and space control.

Speaking to Shephard at IDEX 2025, EOS CEO Andreas Schwer outlined how battlefield dynamics were evolving and why traditional defence strategies were no longer viable in an era of drone swarms and contested orbital operations.

Changing battlespace

The rapid proliferation of drones has reshaped modern warfare, with small, commercially available UAVs becoming a persistent and cost-effective threat on the battlefield. Schwer explained how industry demand for C-UAS solutions has been reinvigorated by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, noting that “new threats are defined by miniaturised drones that can be mass-produced by almost anyone, making traditional missile-based interception financially unviable”.

He instead emphasised the need for specialist kinetic-kill solutions. “Shooting down a US$2,000 drone with a $500,000 missile simply doesn’t make sense,” he remarked. “Our clients are looking for highly precise, affordable alternatives, and that’s where our technology comes in. Our systems offer 30% greater accuracy than competitors, which is critical when engaging fast-moving drones with extremely short windows of opportunity.”

From electromagnetic to kinetic

While electronic warfare (EW) measures such as jamming and spoofing were once effective against drone threats, adversaries have adapted.

“Many modern drones are now hardened against electromagnetic interference,” Schwer noted. “They rely on pre-programmed flight paths and inertial navigation systems instead of GPS, making them impervious to traditional countermeasures. The only viable solution is a hard-kill approach – either kinetic weaponry or high-energy lasers.”

EOS is investing in both. “Laser weapons offer advantages that conventional systems cannot match,” Schwer explained. “They provide hemispherical coverage and can engage loitering munitions at vertical angles – something kinetic solutions struggle with. Lasers, however, require significant investment and our priority remains delivering immediate, field-ready kinetic solutions.”

Scaling C-UAS

Fielding an effective C-UAS strategy depends on the specific asset being protected. “For critical infrastructure – power stations, airports and military bases – containerised solutions connected to local power grids are ideal,” Schwer said. “On the battlefield, protection must be integrated directly onto platforms such as armoured vehicles and logistics trucks.”

EOS has already seen interest in this approach. “The German Army has launched a tender to equip 3,000 logistics trucks with C-UAS systems,” Schwer revealed. “This is a significant shift – low-value logistics vehicles were never primary targets before, but with today’s drone threats, even a $200,000 truck is a viable target. We anticipate that other NATO forces, including the UK and Australia, will follow Germany’s lead.”

The role of space control

Alongside C-UAS, EOS is also focusing on space control, as this domain is becoming increasingly critical in modern warfare. “There is now a global consensus that future wars will be decided in space,” Schwer asserted. “The party that can engage against an adversary’s communication, navigation and surveillance satellites first will hold a decisive advantage.”

He explained that EOS’s space control strategy does not involve deploying weapons in orbit but instead leverages ground-based systems to target space assets. “Using high-energy lasers, we can temporarily or permanently disable sensors or even a satellite itself from the ground – without violating space treaties,” he said. “This approach is far more practical and avoids the complexities of space-based weaponisation.”

Bridging military and commercial

Indeed, EOS’s space capabilities extend beyond purely military applications. “We can use our laser systems to move space debris, preventing collisions in orbit,” Schwer noted. “This has significant commercial potential. We can also use photonic pressure to nudge space debris or satellites at the end of their service lives, altering their orbits without physical contact.”

Yet, Schwer admitted that awareness of these capabilities remains limited. “Many defence stakeholders still assume that space control requires weapons in orbit,” he said. “Educating clients about what’s possible from the ground is a key priority for us.”

Sensor and shooter

EOS’s latest product, the R500 remote weapon system, reflects this shift toward next-generation solutions.

“We designed the R500 to provide maximum firepower in a lightweight, modular system,” Schwer explained. “It has over twice the ammunition capacity of its predecessor and can integrate various effectors, including loitering munitions and low-power lasers.”

Crucially, the R500 also functions as an autonomous sensor node. “With 20 times the computing power of previous systems, it can form a self-orchestrating mesh network, providing hemispherical coverage and protection against drone attacks,” Schwer said. “This allows multiple units to coordinate their defence without needing a separate command-and-control vehicle.”

Schwer sees this as a stepping stone toward future battlefield autonomy. “Over time, our systems will move beyond being just weapon stations,” he predicted. “They will become modular fully autonomous platforms capable of hosting a wide range of effectors, integrating seamlessly into modern multi-domain operations.”

The path ahead

With kinetic C-UAS solutions rapidly deploying and space control gaining traction, EOS sees itself as playing a key role in shaping the future of warfare.

“The demand for effective, scalable counter-drone systems and space control technologies is only growing,” Schwer concluded. “Our focus is on delivering solutions that are both operationally effective and financially sustainable – because that’s what modern defence requires.”

