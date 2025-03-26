Babcock secures £1.6 billion MoD contract extension to support British Army readiness
Babcock International has been awarded a £1.6 billion (US$ 2.06 billion) five-year contract extension by the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) to support and maintain British Army equipment.
According to the MoD, the contract extension will cover assets including the Challenger 2 MBT, 105mm artillery guns and Trojan armoured vehicles. Babcock will also invest in its workforce of 1,600 people across its 20 UK-based sites. A total of £1 billion of the contract will go to Babcock, with the remaining £600 million given to sub-contractors.
Major General Lizzie Faithfull-Davies CBE, director – land environment at the UK MoD, said: “With this
