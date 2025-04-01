To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

US Army to field first human-machine platoon in two years

1st April 2025 - 12:25 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

A human-machine integration experiment underway at Fort Irwin, California. (Photo: US Army)

The Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office plans to deploy armoured and infantry platoon configurations around FY2027.

The US Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technologies Office (RCCTO) plans to field the service’s first human-machine platoon in two years (FY2027) as it has been progressing with the incorporation of autonomous capabilities into its inventory.

Aimed at increasing the safety of troops while reducing their cognitive and physical burden, the branch’s human-machine integration formations (HMIF) will include the deployment of ground and air unmanned solutions in armoured and infantry configurations.

“HMF will bring robotic systems into formations with the goal of having machines, not soldiers, make first contact with the enemy,” Lt Col Jonathan Judy, the military deputy of human

