Lockheed nets $4.9 billion US Army contract to build more precision strike missiles

1st April 2025 - 18:25 GMT | by Lucy Powell in London

PrSM is the US Army's next-generation long-range precision strike missile. (Photo: Lockheed Martin)

The PrSM missiles, known as Increment 1 weapon systems, will eventually replace the US Army’s Army Tactical Missile Systems (ATACMS).

The US Army has awarded Lockheed Martin with a US$4.9 billion contract to produce Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM).

The contract, for an indefinite delivery of an indefinite number of missiles (IDIQ) signals a “significant increase in production capacity” to meet the growing demand for these missiles, according to Lockheed Martin.

“Lockheed Martin is committed to delivering this deterrent capability in support of the Army’s vision for a lethal and resilient force,” said Carolyn Orzechowski, vice president of precision fires, launchers and missiles at Lockheed Martin.

The PrSM will serve as a replacement for the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) –

