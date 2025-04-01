Lockheed nets $4.9 billion US Army contract to build more precision strike missiles

The US Army has awarded Lockheed Martin with a US$4.9 billion contract to produce Precision Strike Missiles (PrSM).

The contract, for an indefinite delivery of an indefinite number of missiles (IDIQ) signals a “significant increase in production capacity” to meet the growing demand for these missiles, according to Lockheed Martin.

“Lockheed Martin is committed to delivering this deterrent capability in support of the Army’s vision for a lethal and resilient force,” said Carolyn Orzechowski, vice president of precision fires, launchers and missiles at Lockheed Martin.

The PrSM will serve as a replacement for the Army Tactical Missile System (ATACMS) –