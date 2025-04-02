To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • US Army to receive Oshkosh’s next-gen autonomy-ready trucks by December

US Army to receive Oshkosh’s next-gen autonomy-ready trucks by December

2nd April 2025 - 17:05 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Kansas City

RSS

Oshkosh PLS A2. (Photo: Oshkosh Defense)

The company recently announced a new US$95 million order for the Palletized Load System A2 under the FHTV V agreement.

The US Army will receive the first units of the Oshkosh Defense next-generation autonomy-ready Palletised Load System (PLS) A2 in December. The delivery is part of a new US$95 million order placed under the Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicle (FHTV) V contract.

The acquisition was announced by the company on 1 April. An official spokesperson for the supplier told Shephard that Oshkosh will start producing the PLS A2 for the service in October.

“Soldiers can expect advanced driver assistance features such as electronic stability control, lane departure warning and collision mitigation breaking – the same state-of-the-art automotive technology found on many

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a North America editor at Shephard Media. She joined the company …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us