US Army to receive Oshkosh’s next-gen autonomy-ready trucks by December

The US Army will receive the first units of the Oshkosh Defense next-generation autonomy-ready Palletised Load System (PLS) A2 in December. The delivery is part of a new US$95 million order placed under the Family of Heavy Tactical Vehicle (FHTV) V contract.

The acquisition was announced by the company on 1 April. An official spokesperson for the supplier told Shephard that Oshkosh will start producing the PLS A2 for the service in October.

“Soldiers can expect advanced driver assistance features such as electronic stability control, lane departure warning and collision mitigation breaking – the same state-of-the-art automotive technology found on many