AUSA 2023: US Army to double combined SOF, space, cyber experimentations in 2024
The US Army has planned to double the number of interactions and experiments involving special operation (SOF), space and cyber forces in 2024, with the intention of improving interoperability between the three domains.
This year, the service conducted seven collective field exchanges and has planned 14 events for 2024, according to Lt Gen Jonathan P. Braga, commanding general of US Army Special Operations Command.
The aim will be to ensure that the three formations can provide integrated responses and flexible options to the joint force, which can provide an asymmetric advantage against adversaries and improve the branch’s deterrence.
Speaking during a panel session at
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Land Warfare
-
AUSA 2023: US Army gets first CATV
BAE Systems Hagglunds in Sweden is now ramping up production of the Cold Weather All-Terrain Vehicle (CATV) for the US Army following a contract award in August 2022 worth $278 million.
-
Polish forces to get new vehicles and more munitions under $370 million contracts
Poland has signed four major contracts more than $349 million with Polish Armaments Group to supply bridging vehicles, 120mm high-explosive mortar ammunition and Jelcz 8x8 wheeled vehicles and with Rosoma for six command vehicles for the Polish Army.
-
AUSA 2023: Scorpion 81mm mortar comes to USA
Spain’s NTGS has teamed with the US company Global Military Products (GMP) to market their mortar system to the US and other potential customers.
-
AUSA 2023: Roshel shows latest Senator MRAP
Canadian company Roshel are displaying the latest version of its Senator 4x4 Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) vehicle at AUSA 2023 for the first time.