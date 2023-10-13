To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

AUSA 2023: US Army to double combined SOF, space, cyber experimentations in 2024

13th October 2023 - 13:33 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Washington DC

The ‘modern triad’ will be prepared to perform in large-scale combat multidomain operations. (Photo: US Army)

The service conducted seven collective field exchanges this year but has now planned to hold more than 14 events next year.

The US Army has planned to double the number of interactions and experiments involving special operation (SOF), space and cyber forces in 2024, with the intention of improving interoperability between the three domains.

This year, the service conducted seven collective field exchanges and has planned 14 events for 2024, according to Lt Gen Jonathan P. Braga, commanding general of US Army Special Operations Command.

The aim will be to ensure that the three formations can provide integrated responses and flexible options to the joint force, which can provide an asymmetric advantage against adversaries and improve the branch’s deterrence.

Speaking during a panel session at

