AUSA 2023: US Army to double combined SOF, space, cyber experimentations in 2024

The US Army has planned to double the number of interactions and experiments involving special operation (SOF), space and cyber forces in 2024, with the intention of improving interoperability between the three domains.

This year, the service conducted seven collective field exchanges and has planned 14 events for 2024, according to Lt Gen Jonathan P. Braga, commanding general of US Army Special Operations Command.

The aim will be to ensure that the three formations can provide integrated responses and flexible options to the joint force, which can provide an asymmetric advantage against adversaries and improve the branch’s deterrence.

Speaking during a panel session at