AUSA 2023: US military to progress ‘aggressively’ with the development of C-sUAS solutions

The low cost of small UAS and the threats they pose to troops, ground platforms and facilities have been a concern for the US military. In order to rapidly access cutting-edge Counter-sUAS (C-sUAS) solutions, the DoD plans to accelerate its development and field efforts as well as improve soldiers’ training to operate the new solutions.

Speaking in a panel at the AUSA exhibition in Washington DC, Maj Gen Sean A. Gainey, Director of the Counter-Unmanned Aircraft Systems Office and Director of Fires, explained that the US has been testing various solutions against groups one to three drones.

‘Our systems