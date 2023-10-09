To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select
  • Home>
  • News>
  • Land Warfare>
  • AUSA 2023 - US Army seeks additional funds to supply ammunition to Israel

AUSA 2023 - US Army seeks additional funds to supply ammunition to Israel

9th October 2023 - 11:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in Washington DC

RSS

The US Government has donated several million artillery rounds to Ukraine. (Photo: DVIDS)

The US Army is currently in the process of determining what it can supply to the Israeli Defence Forces but is waiting for guidance from Israel on what that country needs.

While the US Government announced full support to Israel to defend itself against Hamas attacks, the US Army has been evaluating how to provide ammunition to Jerusalem. The Secretary of the branch, Christine Wormuth said on 9 October during a press conference at the AUSA 2023 Exhibition in Washington DC, that the service will need extra resources.

‘One thing that is really important in terms of munitions in particular and our ability to support both potentially the Israelis and the Ukrainians simultaneously is additional funding from Congress to be able to increase our capacity,' Wormuth stressed.

She said that the

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Flavia Camargos Pereira

Author

Flavia Camargos Pereira

Flavia Camargos Pereira is a land reporter at Shephard Media. She joined the company in …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Land Warfare

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us