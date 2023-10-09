AUSA 2023 - US Army seeks additional funds to supply ammunition to Israel

While the US Government announced full support to Israel to defend itself against Hamas attacks, the US Army has been evaluating how to provide ammunition to Jerusalem. The Secretary of the branch, Christine Wormuth said on 9 October during a press conference at the AUSA 2023 Exhibition in Washington DC, that the service will need extra resources.

‘One thing that is really important in terms of munitions in particular and our ability to support both potentially the Israelis and the Ukrainians simultaneously is additional funding from Congress to be able to increase our capacity,' Wormuth stressed.

