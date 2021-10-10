AUSA 2021: EOS expands offering of RWS capabilities

EOS Defense Systems USA is expanding its RWS offering. (Photo: EOS)

Electro Optic Systems (EOS) recently started production of its R400 remote weapon station (RWS), and began pre-production of its heavier weight R600MC missile carrier system.

Australian technology company EOS recently established a subsidiary company, EOS Defence Systems USA, designing a series of new RWS systems to expand its product line.

The company aims to optimise vehicles' weapons and ammunition performance through a combination of electro-optic applications based on its core technologies such as software, lasers, electronics, and precision mechanisms.

Part of the comprehensive family of EOS RWS are the R400 and the R600MC.

The newly produced R400, developed by EOS in the US, is available in two variants – the R400S-Mk2 and the R400S -Mk2 Dual — and it is built to operate a variety of weapons including a 30mm lightweight cannon, a machine gun and an automatic grenade launcher.

The R600 missile carrier, developed in collaboration with the Javelin JV, is still in the pre-production phase according to EOS, and test and evaluation will be conducted in December 2021 in Huntsville, Alabama.

In this video, Shephard speaks to Philip Coker, CEO of EOS Defense Systems USA, to find out more about the capabilities of the two recently designed systems and looks at what the company want to achieve by interacting with the community at AUSA 2021.

Video produced by: Noemi Distefano