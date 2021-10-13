AUSA 2021: Bushmaster XM913 to equip OMFV tender winner

At AUSA 2021, Shephard spoke to Northrop Grumman about its 50mm XM913 chain gun.

The Northrop Grumman Bushmaster family comprises an array of chain guns and automatic cannons.

The first firings of the 50mm XM913 chain gun took place in 2019 at the Big Sandy test range in Arizona.

In 2021 the XM913 was unveiled for the first time at AUSA and it was recently selected to equip the winning vehicle in the US Army's OMFV competition.

In this video, Shephard speaks to Northrop Grumman to find out more about the capabilities of the XM913 and how it has evolved since its first public appearance.