Eurosatory 2022: Arquus introduces new Sherpa variant

The French company Arquus has introduced a new variant to its Sherpa family of vehicles at the Eurosatory 2022 exhibition in Paris held on 13-17 June.

Sherpa A2M is a mortar platform that features a 120mm rifled mortar barrel from Thales and a Mobile Mortar System from New Technologies Global Systems (NTGS) that is accurate out to 13km.

Talking to Shephard, an Arquus spokesperson claimed that Sherpa A2M is ‘an effective solution for an army wishing to acquire artillery, harassment or counter-battery capabilities’.

This new system is designed to offer protected manoeuvrability and combines ‘the high mobility and protection of the Sherpa, guaranteeing very high performance off-road and in a contested environment', the official added.

The Sherpa family comprises versatile 4x4 vehicles that provide mobility across the full range of operations. These platforms are available in Scout, Station Wagon, Weapon System Carrier, Police and Assault Ladder versions.

Shephard Defence Insight notes that Sherpa platforms are in service with the French military and export customers such as Egypt, Indonesia and Qatar.

Sherpa A2M is 'an evolutionary solution’ for armies already operating Sherpa platforms and ‘wishing to equip them with new capabilities’, the Arquus official said, adding that the mortar carrier variant completes the Sherpa family and allows the manufacturer to respond to certain calls for tender that include artillery components.