Army-2022: Pantsir air defence system gains anti-drone capability

A new as-yet-unnamed short-range surface-to-air missile for the Pantsir-S1M air defence system was unveiled at the Army-2022 exhibition, held on August 15-21 at Kubinka. The new missile was shown only during the opening day, which was for official foreign delegations, invited local specialists, officers and politicians.

A modernised Pantsir-S1M with a block of new short-range anti-drone missiles was shown before only once – during the 2020 Moscow victory parade. This time the missile itself was displayed.

According to a representative of KBP Instrument Design Bureau, designer of the system, the new missile can engage targets at distances from 500m to 7km and