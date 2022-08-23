To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Army-2022: Pantsir air defence system gains anti-drone capability

23rd August 2022 - 16:30 GMT | by Leonid Nersisyan in Yerevan

The new short-range missile – which does not have any known designation – is seen here mounted on the wall alongside its four-cell launcher behind a model of the Pantsir-S1M. (Photo: Michael Jerdev)

As part of a range of enhancements to the Pantsir-S1 air defence system, a new short-range anti-drone missile was shown for the first time at Russia's Army-2022 exhibition.

A new as-yet-unnamed short-range surface-to-air missile for the Pantsir-S1M air defence system was unveiled at the Army-2022 exhibition, held on August 15-21 at Kubinka. The new missile was shown only during the opening day, which was for official foreign delegations, invited local specialists, officers and politicians.

A modernised Pantsir-S1M with a block of new short-range anti-drone missiles was shown before only once – during the 2020 Moscow victory parade. This time the missile itself was displayed. 

According to a representative of KBP Instrument Design Bureau, designer of the system, the new missile can engage targets at distances from 500m to 7km and

