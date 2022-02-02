Russia to complete development of SHORAD systems in 2022

The Russian defence industry will complete the development of three short-range air defence (SHORAD) systems in the course of 2022, the Russian MoD reported on 8 January. Once in service, the new systems will begin to replace legacy Soviet designs that are approaching obsolescence.

The three systems are the 2S38 Derivatsiya, Pantsir-SM-SV and the Taifun-PVO.

The 2S38 mounts a modified version of Uralvagonzavod’s AU220M remotely operated turret with a 57mm automatic cannon on a BMP-3 hull. It entered state trials in 2018 and has since been through a lengthy development process including the integration of a programmable air-burst