Russia to complete development of SHORAD systems in 2022

US Army orders M240L machine guns
US Army contracts FN America to provide lightweight machine guns.
The Russian defence industry will complete the development of three short-range air defence (SHORAD) systems in the course of 2022, the Russian MoD reported on 8 January. Once in service, the new systems will begin to replace legacy Soviet designs that are approaching obsolescence.
The three systems are the 2S38 Derivatsiya, Pantsir-SM-SV and the Taifun-PVO.
The 2S38 mounts a modified version of Uralvagonzavod’s AU220M remotely operated turret with a 57mm automatic cannon on a BMP-3 hull. It entered state trials in 2018 and has since been through a lengthy development process including the integration of a programmable air-burst
Already have an account? Log in
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
US Army contracts FN America to provide lightweight machine guns.
The Pearson Engineering approach to providing scalable battlefield mobility, counter-mobility and survivability has evolved. Driven by a need to help combat vehicles such as Main Battle Tanks to defend, move and fight on a battlefield which is predicted to become ever more sprawling and complex, Pearson Engineering has developed SLICE.
With no reduction in tensions on the Korean Peninsula, Seoul continues to modernise its extensive AFV fleet.
The K9 155mm self-propelled howitzer has achieved its largest export sale to date, with the Egyptian Army lodging a large order.
US Army orders additional 155mm M982 precision-guided artillery projectiles from Raytheon.
New assault rifles are just one new piece of equipment on the agenda for the Bangladesh Army.