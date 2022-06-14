Eurosatory 2022: Aimpoint hones its red dot sights

Swedish company Aimpoint exhibited its recently launched Acro P-2 and the Duty red dot sights (RDSs) at Eurosatory 2022 in Paris on 13-17 June.

Derived from the Aimpoint Acro P-1, the P-2 pistol sight features an upgraded LED emitter and higher-charge CR2032 battery with capacity for five years (or 50,000 hours) of constant use.

Company representative Oscar Onnemyr noted to Shephard that Aimpoint had designed the rugged P-2 to withstand the shock, vibration, and extreme stresses engendered by pistol fire.

‘The intensity of the red dot has become brighter,’ he said. ‘Even in very sunny conditions, you can still set it to a medium daylight setting.’

The fully enclosed design means the P-2 can be submerged to depths of 35m if needed, and the RDS is completely sealed from environmental forces that might otherwise impair its effectiveness.

As for the Duty RDS, Aimpoint developed it to meet the demands of cash-strapped US law enforcement agencies. ‘They had a tighter budget than the army, so they needed something very light but with the same quality as any red dot sight,’ added Onnemyr.

Duty features enhanced LED brightness and improved battery life (three years constant-on use in the case of Duty).

Asked whether Aimpoint can increase the battery lifespan on Duty, Onnemyr noted that budget trade-offs leave little wiggle room. Its rugged build means it is also resistant to snap temperature changes, as well as submersible to 25m.

Designing a weapon sight on a budget could also prove useful for those militaries unable to afford the latest AR sights that are becoming increasingly popular.

Onnemyr noted that Duty is currently only available for US law enforcement agencies, although the RDS will be released on the global market by the end of Q3 this year.

