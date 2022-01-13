Aimpoint releases new Duty RDS sight

The Aimpoint® Duty RDS is a compact, high-grade reflex optic that was designed to meet the demanding needs of the modern law enforcement officer. (Photo: Aimpoint)

Aimpoint, an established provider of sights to many armed forces around the world, has released its newest red dot sight.

Aimpoint has launched its newest red dot sighting product using its established reflex optic technology, the Aimpoint Duty RDS sight.

The Duty RDS offers a bright, crisp 2 MOA dot that is ideal for short to medium-range target engagements.

The windage and elevation adjustments are fish mounted and waterproof, eliminating the need for protective caps.

The turret adjustment provides audible ‘clicks’ to aid in zeroing the optic. The brightness intensity switch is a new digital keypad designed for ease of use even while wearing gloves.

The sight is vibration and shock resistant and submersible up to 25m.

Powered by a single CR2032 battery, the ACET technology provides over 3 years of constant-on use at daylight position 7 and even longer on the night vision compatible settings.

The Duty RDS comes with a one-piece torsion nut mount that attaches to the MIL-STD-1912 Picatinny rails, providing absolute co-witness with standard heigh iron sights.

The optic features flip-up lens covers that allow the user to engage targets with the lens cap closed in an emergency, or to aim into direct sunlight.

Aimpoint provides sights for many armed forces, including for the US, France and Finland.