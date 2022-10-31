UK forces to receive enhanced IED protection under multi-year project

The UK MoD has awarded a £45 million contract to an industry consortium called Team Protect to provide digital IED protection for British forces under Project Crenic. Team Protect brings together PA Consulting, Leonardo, Leidos Innovations UK and Marshall Land Systems.

Crenic will develop equipment designed to be carried by soldiers, fitted to vehicles and protect bases by detecting and disrupting IEDs using techniques across the electromagnetic spectrum.

Maj Gen Robin Anderton-Brown, Director Capability Strategic Command, said: 'Incorporating cutting-edge technology and adopting an agile acquisition approach, Crenic will deliver a world-leading capability to protect our forces deployed on global operations.'

The system will be supported by the Defence Cyber and Electromagnetic Activities (CEMA) architecture, which uses common hardware and software open standards. This will allow wider industry participation and support reconfiguration for other military uses.

Project Crenic will allow information to be shared across multiple domains and is expected to support EW in the future, including C-UAS capabilities. An integration laboratory facility will also be established to support development of the system.

First deliveries of vehicle- and soldier-carried systems are due in 2026. Equipment will be incrementally deployed by the British Army, Royal Marines and RAF land forces.